"Feedback from today's polling confirms NDA's excellent momentum," says Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has gained an excellent momentum in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "The feedback from today's polling confirms the excellent momentum NDA has maintained through all the phases till now," said Assam Chief Minister.

CM Sarma further stated, "In the 4 seats that went to polls today in Assam, NDA will win 3." He said that there would be a contest on the 4th one and for "obvious reasons".

Earlier in the day, Sarma cast his vote at a polling station in Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. After casting his vote, the Assam Chief Minister expressed confidence in the victory of his party and its allies in the elections and said BJP and its alliance partners will get a good result.

He also added that people will vote for progress and East India and the northeast will play a historic role in this election. Meanwhile, polling was held for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, were in the fray.

Voting did not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

