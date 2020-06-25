Boy ends life over demand for mobile phone
According to police, the boy's parents had told him that they would give a new mobile to him once he clears Class X exam next year. "The boy, Nayankumar, a resident of Hemu Colony in the city used to ask for a mobile phone from his parents.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:01 IST
A 15-year-old schoolboy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nagpur over his demand for a mobile phone from parents, police said. According to police, the boy's parents had told him that they would give a new mobile to him once he clears Class X exam next year.
"The boy, Nayankumar, a resident of Hemu Colony in the city used to ask for a mobile phone from his parents. They promised to give a new phone after his Class X exam. However, the minor had become desperate to own a phone," an official said. "Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the boy tied a rope to a ceiling fan at home and hanged himself," the official said.
The minor's father is a construction contractor, while his mother is a homemaker, he added. A case of accidental death has been registered at Jaripatka police station.
