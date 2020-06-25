Left Menu
MP: Trafficking case accused arrested after six months

A `director' of a dance bar in Indore who was on the run for the last six months after his name figured in a case of trafficking of women has been arrested in Gujarat, the police said on Thursday.

Updated: 25-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:04 IST
MP: Trafficking case accused arrested after six months

A `director' of a dance bar in Indore who was on the run for the last six months after his name figured in a case of trafficking of women has been arrested in Gujarat, the police said on Thursday. Mahendra Soni (64) was arrested from Savarkundla in Amreli district of Gujarat on Wednesday night, said a senior police official here.

He was hiding in the house of a distant relative at Savarkundla for the past six months, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotia told reporters. Soni was one of the three directors of My Home dance bar near Geeta Bhawan Chowk which was later demolished.

The police had raided the dance bar in December 2019 and rescued 67 women hailing from different states who were living in cramped rooms. The women had been held captive and were forced to dance, the ASP added. PTI HWP LAL KRK KRK

