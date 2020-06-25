16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi
Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:05 IST
Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)