Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) Biswajit Pegu gave a detailed account of all the safety norms put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Guwahati. Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Samir Kumar Sinha apprised the chief minister that the number of testing centres have been increased and also highlighted the various measures taken by the state government to combat the disease, an official release said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:30 IST
Sonowal reviews COVID-19 situation in Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Assam and the sudden spike in cases in the state capital. Sonowal said steps have been initiated to control the recent jump in cases, but if required more stringent measures would be taken to deal with the situation.

Assam reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 6,370. There are 2,400 active cases in the state, while 3,958 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Nine people have died due to COVID-19 so far and three patients migrated out of the state. Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior state officials accompanied the chief minister.

Sonowal directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to take steps so that the pandemic does not turn into a catastrophe. He said the department should follow safety protocols throughout the state. Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) Biswajit Pegu gave a detailed account of all the safety norms put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Guwahati.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Samir Kumar Sinha apprised the chief minister that the number of testing centres have been increased and also highlighted the various measures taken by the state government to combat the disease, an official release said. Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sanjay Lohiya were among other senior officials present in the meeting.

