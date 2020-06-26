Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown between June 28 to July 5

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar from June 28 to July 5.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 04:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 04:51 IST
Hyderabad's Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown between June 28 to July 5
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar from June 28 to July 5. Laxmi Narayan Rathi, President, Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association, told ANI, "Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has decided that from June 28 to July 5, it will voluntarily implement a complete lockdown of the commercial market at Begum Bazar."

"In the meeting conducted today, all the merchants have supported this decision," Rathi said. Rathi added that the decision was taken for the safety of all the merchants, customers, staff and residents staying in the commercial market zone in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"We have voluntarily taken a decision to close all the shops in the commercial market at Begum Bazar. After observing the effect of the lockdown of kirana shops, we shall extend the lockdown of kirana shops in the commercial market at Begum Bazar," said Mahesh Kumar Gupta, General Secretary, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool fans turn the city red after breaking 30-year Premiership drought

Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the clubs Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown finally came to an end.Juergen Klopps side secured the title after second-placed ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in govt pandemic response, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...

Chilean copper miner Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter and refinery amid coronavirus

Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it was suspending refinery and foundry operations at its sprawling Chuquicamata division to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. The worlds biggest copper miner said the measure was tr...

U.S. finds Bangladesh improving anti-trafficking efforts in annual report

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh has improved its efforts to combat human trafficking but must do more to increase convictions and investigate cases involving Rohingyas, according to the U.S. government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020