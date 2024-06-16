Left Menu

Swimming-Walsh sets world record as US Olympic trials get underway in Indy

Gretchen Walsh kicked off the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming in Indianapolis with a bang on Saturday, setting a world record in the women's 100m butterfly to send a message to the world with just over a month to go before the Paris Games. Walsh led from the outset, made the turn at a world record pace and looked up in disbelief after she touched the wall in 55.79 seconds as a crowd of thousands leapt to their feet and roared.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 06:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 06:12 IST
Swimming-Walsh sets world record as US Olympic trials get underway in Indy

Gretchen Walsh kicked off the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming in Indianapolis with a bang on Saturday, setting a world record in the women's 100m butterfly to send a message to the world with just over a month to go before the Paris Games.

Walsh led from the outset, made the turn at a world record pace and looked up in disbelief after she touched the wall in 55.79 seconds as a crowd of thousands leapt to their feet and roared. Her performance in the semi-final heat beat the previous record of 55.48 seconds, which was set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom in 2016.

The trials will determine the U.S. team for Paris and are being held over nine consecutive nights at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. It is expected to be the largest swim meet ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024