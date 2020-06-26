Left Menu
Crocodile rescued from gutter in Uttarakhand village

Forest department officials rescued a crocodile from a gutter at the Mudeli village in Uttarakhand's Khatima on Thursday.

ANI | Khatima (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:10 IST
The crocodile rescued from Khatima in Uttarakhand on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Forest department officials rescued a crocodile from a gutter at the Mudeli village in Uttarakhand's Khatima on Thursday. Sukhwinder Singh, village head, said he was informed by the villagers that a crocodile was spotted by a child while playing with the ball which fell into the gutter.

"When the child tried to get the ball from the gutter, the crocodile attacked him and the child sustained a few bruises on the hand. We called the forest officials to rescue the crocodile," he said. A forest official said that the animal has been rescued.

"As soon as we received information of a crocodile being trapped here, we reached the spot. The crocodile will be released at a safe place," said forest officer Dan Singh. (ANI)

