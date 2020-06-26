Couple commits suicide in UP's Ghaziabad
A couple allegedly committed suicide at their home in Gyan Khand-1 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan on Friday.ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:14 IST
A couple allegedly committed suicide at their home in Gyan Khand-1 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan on Friday. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Pallavi and Nikhil. They had a 9-month-old baby. A message was also sent to Nikhil's sister asking her to come to the house at 6 am.
"A couple has committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fan. They were married about two years ago and had a 9-month-old baby who was found crying near the bodies of the couple. Nikhil had also had sent a message to his sister asking her to pay a visit at their home at 6 am," Anshu Jain, Circle Office, Indirapuram said. "The forensic team is at the spot and bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," added CO. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghaziabad
- Indirapuram
- UP
- Anshu Jain
ALSO READ
Restaurants resume services with social distancing in place in Ghaziabad
COVID-19: Ghaziabad to establish 'SARI' clinics
COVID-19 cases in Delhi 40 times more than that of Noida, Ghaziabad: UP govt tells SC
Tracker dog Leena helps Ghaziabad Police solve blind murder case; 3 held
400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college