PM launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign is intensely focused towards providing employment and promoting local entrepreneurship.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities
At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras
The scheme seeks to dovetail central and state government's programmes, while also creating partnerships with industry and other organisations as the COVID-19 pandemic affected workforce in general and migrant workers in particular. The campaign is intensely focused towards providing employment and promoting local entrepreneurship.
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
It's time for India to take bold decisions and become self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi
Under PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, India is resolutely and collectively fighting against COVID-19 pandemic: HM Amit Shah.
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput
PM Narendra Modi reviews India's response to COVID-19 pandemic with ministers and senior officials: PMO.