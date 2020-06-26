Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindi author Priyamvad's next book to focus on independent India's political journey

According to the publisher, Priyamvad's books are "definitive" and "essential" reads for students and readers of history and politics. "It is our great honour to publish Priyamvad ji's next books under the Hind Pocket Books imprint, which is now a part of Penguin Random House India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:16 IST
Hindi author Priyamvad's next book to focus on independent India's political journey

Renowned Hindi novelist and historian Priyamvad's next book, focusing on post-independence India's political journey, will be released in 2021," publisher Penguin Random House India announced. The book, "Bharatiya Loktantra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan", will be published by Hind Pocket Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House India.

Published in two parts, the book will cover the era from 26 January 1950 to 12 June 1975 in its first edition, while the second will cover events from 12 June 1975 to 14 January 1980. "Indian democracy has seen many ups and downs in its 73-year journey. Many prominent voices of yesteryear have been lost in the flow of history. However, they did play an important role in shaping the direction of our democracy. "This book attempts to trace and take another look at those voices, events and persons, through which we have reached the present stage of our democracy," said the author.

Notably, the books follow his earlier iconic works "Bharat Vibhajan ki Antahkatha" and "Bharatiya Rajneeti ke Do Aakhyaan". According to the publisher, Priyamvad's books are "definitive" and "essential" reads for students and readers of history and politics.

"It is our great honour to publish Priyamvad ji's next books under the Hind Pocket Books imprint, which is now a part of Penguin Random House India. Priyamvad ji has keenly observed and written on the Indian political scene and history for years," said Vaishali Mathur, publisher, Indian Language Publishing, Penguin Random House India..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Neurological, psychiatric complications in COVID-19 patients identified'

Scientists have developed a detailed snapshot of the neurological complications in COVID-19 patients, an advance that may help establish the mechanisms of these symptoms, and lead to the development of potential treatments for the deadly di...

Australian lawmaker investigated in China influence probe

An Australian state lawmaker was suspended from his party Friday and his home was searched in an investigation of alleged influence by China. Police and intelligence officers searched the Sydney home of New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoqu...

Three terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.The operation is currently underway, the police said.On June...

Charity can't be at cost of others; Delhi HC on plea to distribute seized medical equipment

By Sushil Batra A public interest litigation PIL seeking distribution of PPE kits, health kits, face masks, sanitisers confiscated at Delhi Airport was withdrawn on Friday after the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the same obser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020