Hindi author Priyamvad's next book to focus on independent India's political journey

Renowned Hindi novelist and historian Priyamvad's next book, focusing on post-independence India's political journey, will be released in 2021," publisher Penguin Random House India announced. The book, "Bharatiya Loktantra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan", will be published by Hind Pocket Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House India.

Published in two parts, the book will cover the era from 26 January 1950 to 12 June 1975 in its first edition, while the second will cover events from 12 June 1975 to 14 January 1980. "Indian democracy has seen many ups and downs in its 73-year journey. Many prominent voices of yesteryear have been lost in the flow of history. However, they did play an important role in shaping the direction of our democracy. "This book attempts to trace and take another look at those voices, events and persons, through which we have reached the present stage of our democracy," said the author.

Notably, the books follow his earlier iconic works "Bharat Vibhajan ki Antahkatha" and "Bharatiya Rajneeti ke Do Aakhyaan". According to the publisher, Priyamvad's books are "definitive" and "essential" reads for students and readers of history and politics.

"It is our great honour to publish Priyamvad ji's next books under the Hind Pocket Books imprint, which is now a part of Penguin Random House India. Priyamvad ji has keenly observed and written on the Indian political scene and history for years," said Vaishali Mathur, publisher, Indian Language Publishing, Penguin Random House India..