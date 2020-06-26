CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Anantnag

A CRPF personnel was injured when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Around 12:10 pm, militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured in the attack. The injured personnel has been shifted to District Hospital Anantnag, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.