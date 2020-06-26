Left Menu
Development News Edition

12-hour night curfew in Assam from Friday, 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati: Minister

The state government will review the lockdown situation in Guwahati after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions, he said. There will be a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) and only emergency services will be allowed, he added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:45 IST
12-hour night curfew in Assam from Friday, 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati: Minister

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a 12-hour night curfew will be imposed across the state from 7 pm onwards from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown will be enforced in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight, following a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, has reported 762 coronavirus cases since June 15, and 677 of them have no travel history, though many had come in contact with those returned to the state from outside, the minister told reporters here.

Of the 276 cases reported in the state on Thursday, 133 were from Guwahati, he said. "We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28 midnight, and this time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days," he said.

The government will enforce a complete lockdown in other towns and municipal areas on weekends from June 27 every week till the COVID-19 outbreak is arrested. The state government will review the lockdown situation in Guwahati after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions, he said.

There will be a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) and only emergency services will be allowed, he added. The state has reported 6,646 COVID-19 cases so far.

The number of active cases is now 2,601, while 4,033 have recovered from the disease. Nine people have died of the disease and three have migrated to other states.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The album, Spirit of Humanity, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Honble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sen...

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicants skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order Frid...

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh; Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border: Sonia Gandhi.

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border Sonia Gandhi....

Marco van Ginkel signs new one-year deal with Chelsea

Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel on Friday signed a new one-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea. The Dutch international signed from Vitesse in 2013 and made a promising start, playing four games in quick succession until a cruciate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020