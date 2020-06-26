Left Menu
No lockdown in B'luru, improving economy is equally important: K'taka govt

The assertion from the government came as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with MLAs, MLCs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control the virus, in the backdrop of spike in the number of cases.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:37 IST
All efforts will be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown, the Karnataka government said on Friday as it asserted that it wants to carry on the developmental activities and COVID-19 management hand-in-hand. The assertion from the government came as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with MLAs, MLCs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control the virus, in the backdrop of spike in the number of cases.

"No lockdown, please put an end to such speculation. Government is in no mood for lock down.

We want developmental works to happen along with the COVID management, as we don't know when the pandemic will end," Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also the in-charge of COVID management in the city said. Speaking to reporters here, he said 95 per cent of those from the opposition who attended the meeting too have said no to lockdown, and suggested sealing of areas where cases are there.

"Wherever there are more cases, we will seal places in those areas. MLAs have suggested not only to seal the building where cases are detected, but to include the street and adjacent streets," he added. Earlier in the day, ahead of the meeting, Yediyurappa too had asserted that there will not be any lockdown in the city and said improving the economic situation of the state was also equally important.

As of Thursday evening, a total of 1,791 COVID-19 cases, including 78 deaths and 505 discharges, had been reported in the city while the states tally stood at 10,560 compared to just 3,408 cases as on June 1. The state capital has the highest number of cases among the districts.

However, senior Congress legislator Dinesh Gundu Rao said we have suggested that the government take immediate strict measures to control the spread. He said, "Government is currently not in a situation to implement lock down as it lacks economic strength and support from the Centre." Congress MP D K Suresh said we have made certain suggestions regarding managing the system at dedicated COVID- 19 hospitals and centres and improving the quality there.

Stressing the need for lockdown, he said the government, however, is not in a position to implement as it lacks financial resources and there is no support from the central government. Minister Ashoka, during his briefing to the media after the meeting, said MLAs and MPs have made certain valuable suggestions and the Chief Minister has taken them seriously.

There was a suggestion to use ayurveda medicine to increase immunity, which the government is considering seriously, he said. The legislators have been asked to visit hospitals in their constituency to examine the facilities there like food, beds and other things and bring it to the notice of the government if there are issues.

Ashoka said regarding bed allotment for positive cases, the Chief Minister has directed the appointment of a nodal officer at each assembly constituency level, and the blueprint is being prepared to manage beds for patients as the cases may increase in the days to come. He said, we have decided to increase the COVID-19 tests in Bengaluru from 4,000 currently to 7,500; and 7,300 beds for COVID Care Centres will be created in a week's time.

The state government had recently decided to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at hotels, hostels, guest houses, indoor stadiums which will be converted as COVID Care Centres, so that the beds at hospitals are made available for critical and symptomatic patients. Calling on people not to panic as we have to learn to live with the virus, Ashoka in response to a query said, Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for every ward in the city corporation and the money can be used for providing facilities to those in sealed areas.

