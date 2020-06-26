IAF helicopter makes emergency landing on expressway in Haryana

Left Menu
An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on an expressway in Haryana after it developed a technical snag on Friday, officials said. Approximately 14NM (nautical mile) out of Hindan, the helicopter developed technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway," the Defence Ministry said in a statement in Delhi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:39 IST
An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on an expressway in Haryana after it developed a technical snag on Friday, officials said. There was no injury to anyone or damage to any property, they said.

"A Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine Air Force task. Approximately 14NM (nautical mile) out of Hindan, the helicopter developed technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway," the Defence Ministry said in a statement in Delhi. "The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery helicopter was launched immediately from Hindan. The helicopter was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindan," it added.

The helicopter landed on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, about 10-12 km from Sonipat. "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some technical snag. All Police Control Room vehicles and police personnel were rushed to the spot. Later, IAF engineers repaired the chopper and it took off after two hours," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonipat Police Sandeep Kumar told PTI over the phone.

Kumar said police reached the spot and stopped the vehicular traffic on the stretch of the road where the chopper had landed. "No one was allowed to go near the chopper. The vehicular traffic was restored after the chopper took off," he said.

