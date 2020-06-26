Left Menu
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon's brother and blasts convict, dead

Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died on Friday at Nashik Road Central Jail in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police said.

Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died on Friday at Nashik Road Central Jail in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police said. Memon (57) complained of chest pain and breathing problem on Friday morning and was taken to the district civil hospital where he died during treatment around 10.45 am, an official said.

The cause of death was yet to be ascertained and the body would be sent to a hospital in Dhule for autopsy, he said. Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon's death.

While Tiger Memon was allegedly the mastermind of the blasts conspiracy alongwith fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf was accused of allowing his flat and garage at Al- Husseini building in Mumbai for terrorist activities. After the TADA court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2007, Yusuf was first shifted to the Aurangabad jail and later to Nashik.

Yakub Memon, another Memon brother who was arrested in the case, was hanged in 2015. At least 257 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

