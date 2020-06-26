COVID-19 tally in Mizoram reaches 147

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram reached 147, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations on Friday. Out of the 147 cases, 100 active cases have been reported, while 47 people have been cured or discharged.

No deaths have been reported in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday. (ANI)