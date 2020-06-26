Punjab Cong leaders pay homage to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday led party leaders in paying homage to Indian soldiers killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh last week. Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, MLAs Darshan Singh Brar, Harjot Kamal, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, Parminder Singh Pinki and Kulbir Singh Zira and other leaders paid tributes to the martyrs at a programme held in a war memorial here.

Jakhar accused the central government of sending unarmed soldiers to Galwan Valley. "Had our jawans been given weapons, they would have done many times more damage to the enemy," Jakhar was quoted as saying in a party statement. He said "people want to know why our soldiers were not given weapons and how Chinese soldiers entered our territory". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain this," Jakhar added.

He said the Indian Army is capable of overcoming any difficulty. Twenty Indian soldiers, including four from Punjab, were killed in the violent clash on the night of June 15.