AP govt plans to ink pact with Amul next month
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it plans to sign an agreement with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that owns Amul brand, next month for development of the dairy sector in the state.PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:29 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it plans to sign an agreement with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that owns Amul brand, next month for development of the dairy sector in the state. The issue was discussed in detail in a review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.
"The CM has asked the officials to prepare the guidelines for the memorandum of understanding with Amul. The MoU will be signed by July 15," an official statement said. The proposed agreement with Amul will help the dairy farmers get a better rate by bringing in better marketing facilities and putting modern technology to use.
Currently, Amul sells 140 lakh litre milk per day mainly in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh. Its dairy products are sold across the country.
Besides, the CM also reviewed the plight of sugar cooperatives in the state and directed officials to chalk out a plan to revive them. Ministers Botsa Satyanaryana, K Kannababu, M Goutham Reddy, Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.
