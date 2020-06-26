Telangana govt to promote greenery along highways

Hyderabad, June 26 (PTI): The Telangana government on Friday decided to promote greenery along highways across the state for which a plan has been prepared. As per the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directive on promoting greenery, the officials of forest, National Highways and Roads and Buildings (R&B) departments held a meeting here.

They decided to set up nurseries along the roads, an official press release said. The officials would undertake field visits in various districts as part of the greenery plan.

It has been decided to set up 40 nurseries along National Highways, 69 nurseries along state highways and 141 nurseries along roads that come under R&B, the release said. A total of about 40,000 plants would be grown in each nursery, totalling about one crore and use them for plantation along the roads (avenue plantation), it said.

The nurseries would be set up where electricity and water are available and security can be given, it said. The nurseries would come up soon and plantation by the next season, it added.

The Chief Minister on Thursday launched the phase-VI of 'Haritha Haram' programme aimed at increasing greenery in the state. As part of the programme, he planted a sapling of black plum (neredu) in the Narsapur forest area of Medak district.

Also, he inaugurated the Narsapur Urban Forest Park which was developed in 636 acres. The state government is targeting to plant about 30 crore saplings across the state and arrangements are in place.