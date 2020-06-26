Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police questions Netflix's Aashish Singh

Mumbai police on Friday questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:18 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police questions Netflix's Aashish Singh
Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police on Friday questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The questioning went around for three hours. Rajput had died of suicide in Mumbai earlier this month.

The actor's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging." The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report.

Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, Friday moved a Delhi court seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail. In an application that is likely to come up for hearing on Saturda...

Banks lead stocks lower after the Fed caps their dividends

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks after regulators told them they had to cap their dividends and halt stock buybacks in order to shore up their defenses in case the recession gets worse. The SP 500 fell 0.5 i...

Acclaimed Russian director convicted but not sent to prison

A Moscow judge convicted an acclaimed Russian theater director of embezzling state funds and imposed a three-year suspended sentence Friday in a case widely seen as politically motivated. Kirill Serebrennikov, 50, arguably Russias best-know...

EHOME, CDEC collect first wins in DPL-CDA Season 2

EHOME and CDEC Gaming collected their first wins of Season 2 on Friday in the DPL-CDA Professional League. EHOME 1-1 swept iG Vitality 0-2 in 26 and 31 minutes, while CDEC 1-1 did the same to Vici Gaming 1-1 in 33 and 54 minutes.The 10-team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020