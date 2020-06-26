Pak national held by BSF at Guj's Rann of Kutch border
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended a Pakistan national from Kutch district in Gujarat for trying to enter India illegally, officials said. Pakistan nationals, mainly from Sindh province, routinely get caught while trying to sneak into India.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:32 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended a Pakistan national from Kutch district in Gujarat for trying to enter India illegally, officials said. He was held while trying to enter Indian territory from Pillar Number 1082 in the Rann of Kutch, a BSF release said.
Nothing suspicious has been found on him, it said, adding that a joint interrogation would be done by security agencies before he is handed over to the police. Pakistan nationals, mainly from Sindh province, routinely get caught while trying to sneak into India.
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Security Force
- Pakistan
- India
- Kutch district
- Gujarat
- Rann of Kutch
- Sindh
ALSO READ
Indiaspora condemns racism, says will strive for just America
PM Modi to address 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce today
MGH Pakistan Operates Multiple Air Charters for Delivering Masks to Germany
India, China to continue military talks to discuss Eastern Ladakh dispute
Indian-origin doctor couple begin legal battle with UK government