HP records 11 new COVID cases, tally rises to 851

Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the state's total tally of cases to 851, the Health Department said. Among the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Kangra and one from Solan, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said, adding that the number of active cases in the state stood at 339.

Eight patients -- five from Kangra and one each from Shimla, Solan and Una -- have recovered from the infection on Friday, he said. So far, 491 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, Dhiman said.

Himachal Pradesh has reported eight deaths due to the virus so far. Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 108, followed by 102 in Kangra, 45 in Solan, 27 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 12 in Bilaspur and Sirmaur each, 11 in Chamba, and one each in Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi.

Seven villages in five gram panchayats in Hamirpur district have been declared as containment zones, a district official said. The five gram panchayats are Dabhriana, Kathiana, Jandroo, Lagmanwin and Darbyar, according to an order issued by Hamirpur District Magistrate Harikesh Meena.