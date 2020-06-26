Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHRD clarifies no further examination for class X students, result by CBSE on basis of assessment scheme will be final

The Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday clarified that no further examination will be conducted for Class X students and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:57 IST
MHRD clarifies no further examination for class X students, result by CBSE on basis of assessment scheme will be final
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday clarified that no further examination will be conducted for Class X students and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final. "Few media platforms are wrongly reporting that Class X students may opt for taking exams, if unsatisfied. It is to clarify that no further examination will be conducted for students in class X and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry had earlier issued a press release that examinations for classes X and XII which were scheduled from July 1 to July 15, 2020 stand cancelled. "Assessment of the performance of students in the cancelled examinations will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result of both class-X and class-XII," it said

"For candidates in class X, no further examinations will be conducted and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," it added. For class XII, CBSE will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive, as assessed and decided by the Central Government, the ministry said.

"Candidates whose results will be declared based on assessment scheme will be allowed in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations," the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind plans to raise Rs 150 crore from market

Leading textile player Arvind Ltd on Friday said the company plans to raise Rs 150 crore through marketThe companys board, which is meeting on Saturday June 27 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2020, would a...

Refused money to buy drugs, man hacks mother to death

Unable to extract money from his mother to buy drugs, a man in West Bengals Nadia district hacked her to death and seriously injured his sister-in-law who tried to save her from the attack, police said on Friday. After the incident that occ...

Manipur CM to meet BJP central leadership soon for redistribution of cabinet portfolios

Having overcome a political crisis with the return of four NPP MLAs to Manipurs ruling alliance, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said he would soon go to New Delhi to meet the BJPs central leaders to discuss redistribution of cabinet...

Study reveals air pollution could help London transport planners fight COVID-19

Measuring air quality across London could help fight COVID-19 by providing a rapid means of deciding whether to reduce public transport movement - given strong links between exposure to air pollution and COVID-19 transmission, a new study r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020