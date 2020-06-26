Man held for trying to steal iron gate from house under renovation in Lutyens' Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal an iron gate from a house under renovation in Lutyens' Delhi area, officials said on Friday. The incident took place at the Tughlaq road on Thursday, they said.

Salman (28) and his associate saw an iron gate lying near a house which was being renovated, a senior police officer said. The two were trying to steal the gate when one of the police constables, who was near the spot, caught them.

Salman was arrested while his associate fled from the spot, the officer said. A case was registered and efforts were underway to nab the other accused, he said.