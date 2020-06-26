Left Menu
Refused money to buy drugs, man hacks mother to death

Policemen took him to hospital after rescuing him. Sukumar Biswas, an unemployed drug-addict man living at Saha para under Chakdaha police station area, used to demand money from his mother Nirmala and fight with everyone who objects to it.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:36 IST
Unable to extract money from his mother to buy drugs, a man in West Bengals Nadia district hacked her to death and seriously injured his sister-in-law who tried to save her from the attack, police said on Friday. After the incident that occurred on Thursday, on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, local people beat him up and threw him in a pond after tying his hands and legs with ropes. Policemen took him to hospital after rescuing him.

Sukumar Biswas, an unemployed drug-addict man living at Saha para under Chakdaha police station area, used to demand money from his mother Nirmala and fight with everyone who objects to it. On Thursday, he sought money from his 55-year-old mother but she refused. After an altercation, Biswas attacked her with a 'dao', a sharp weapon. When Debika, the wife of his elder brother, rushed to her rescue, he hit her too with it and fled from the spot, police said.

Local people, however, caught him soon after and beat him up severely. They also threw him in a pond after tying his hands and legs with ropes. Policemen rescued him from there. The two injured women were taken to hospital where Nirmala Biswas succumbed to her injuries.

Her daughter-in-law and Biswas were hospitalised, police said. A resident of Saha Para said that Biswas is a nuisance who frequently created trouble for his family members and neighbours.

He said the accused married twice but his wives left him..

