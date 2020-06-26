364 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Friday reported 364 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of cases in the state to 16,660.

The State Health Department said that active cases in the state stand at 3,218, while the death toll has reached 380. One person died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)