Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at several places and have flooded Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darranf, Baksa, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, the officials said. District authorities have set up 142 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where over 18,000 people have taken shelter, the ASDMA said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 00:02 IST
Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, followed by Tinsukia, Majuli and Dibrugarh.

The deluge claimed one life in Dibrugarh district, according to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at several places and have flooded Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darranf, Baksa, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, the officials said.

District authorities have set up 142 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where over 18,000 people have taken shelter, the ASDMA said. A report from Morigaon said 80 per cent area of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been inundated, forcing wild animals, including one-horned Indian rhinos, to move to nearby highlands.

The sanctuary has more than 100 rhinos, 1,500 wild buffaloes and thousands of hogs. According to its ranger, the flood waters entered the sanctuary on Thursday and the situation is "alarming".

The deluge has also overrun nearly 12,000 hectares of agricultural land with standing crops, the report said. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Dhubri town and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, the bulletin said.

Roads and infrastructure have been damaged at several places, it added.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Several U.S. states that were spared the brunt of the initial coronavirus outbreak or moved early...

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020