PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 00:29 IST
Himachal minister seeks details of unspent funds in Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Sarveen Choudhary on Friday asked district officers in Hamirpur to give her a detailed report of unspent government funds for development works in the past several years. About Rs 150 crore funds allocated to the district is unspent due to various reasons and the overall detail will be collected and outlined for proper utilisation of this amount, she told reporters.  It will also help in giving impetus to the development works postponed due to COVID-19 crisis.

Choudhary said timely and effective steps are being taken by the state government so that maximum people are benefitted. The minister praised the role of the district administration in helping people during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and said home delivery of essential medicines was made to 60,175 needy people.

