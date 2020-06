Two new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, tally rises to 87

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sikkim, taking the total number of infections in the Himalayan state to 87, officials said on Saturday. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr. Pema T Bhutia said a 31-year-old ITBP jawan, staying at a quarantine facility in North Sikkim and with travel history from Sonepat, Haryana, and several other places, and a 22-year-old SSB jawan from Singtam in East Sikkim, have tested positive for COVID- 19.

The ITBP jawan is the first COVID-19 case reported from North Sikkim, he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 48 as 39 people have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.