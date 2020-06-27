Left Menu
Delhi: Fuel price hike affects prices of vegetables, fruits

Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:05 IST
Delhi: Hike in petrol and diesel prices affects sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets. The transporters told ANI that due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has been also been hiked, resulting in making the food products costlier for the consumers.

"Since transportation costs have increased, the market has become costlier. Due to this, the sale has also decreased," a vegetable seller in the Azadpur market told ANI. Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 80.38 per litre and Rs 80.40 per litre respectively in Delhi. (ANI)

