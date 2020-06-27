Apricot harvesting begins in J-K's Budham

As the monsoon season has begun, the farmers in Kralpora orchards of Budgam district have started apricot harvesting. A farmer told ANI that the work of plucking of fruits helps in generating employment in the region every year.

"The season of apricot plucking provides employment to many people, be it labourers, hawkers or contractors," a farmer said. Apricot, a favourite fruit of the Maharajas and Nizam, ripens around monsoon when the weather is not very harsh. (ANI)