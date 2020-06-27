Wreath laying ceremony on Manekshaw's 12th death anniversary

A wreath laying ceremony was organised by Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in Nilgiris district Saturday to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw. On behalf of the tri-services fraternity, Lt Gen YVK Mohan, Commandant DSSC, laid a wreath at the final resting place of the revered soldier amid presence of local Parsi community, at Parsi Zoroastrian Cemetery, Udhagamandalam, an official release said.

Manekshaw died on June 27, 2008. He had settled down at Wellington after active service.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME