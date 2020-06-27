2 Jharkhand policemen suspended on bribery charges

2 Jharkhand policemen suspended on bribery chargesPTI | Palamu | Updated: 27-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 16:32 IST
Two policemen were suspended in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday on the charge of accepting bribes, a police officer said. The authorities took action against the two after they allegedly accepted Rs 2,000 as bribe from a motorcyclist who was riding without wearing a helmet, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.
The helmetless biker was bribing the policemen for letting him go, and they were caught red-handed by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Linda said. The incident occurred at Chenpur on Friday.
