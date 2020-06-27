Ram Temple settlement, CAA were not possible without Modi's leadership: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the settlement of the Ram Temple issue and the amendment to the Citizenship Act were not possible without the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thakur said PM Modi has taken big and historic decisions during his tenure. Addressing a virtual rally of the Uttarakhand BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party, the Minister of State for Finance said India has fought the battle against coronavirus effectively under Modi's leadership.

During the virtual rally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat described the BJP Yuva Morcha as the party's "power house". He said the young BJP workers, in collaboration with the administration, have done a commendable job by supplying relief material to the common people during the COVID-19 pandemic and creating awareness about the disease.

The chief minister also said his government has fulfilled 85 per cent of the commitments made in the party's vision document for 2017 assembly polls. "Gairsain has been made the summer capital of the state in accordance with the aspirations of the people and a massive crackdown has been launched against corruption," Rawat said.

He asked the Yuva Morcha workers to become social media warriors and take the state government's programmes and policies to the people. "Your government has not only taken significant steps for the welfare of the poor, youths, women and farmers, but also for a section which belongs to no particular caste or religion," Rawat said.

He said Uttarakhand government is the first in the country to give five per cent reservation to orphaned children in educational institutions. The chief minister further said the state government is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic with 19,000 beds at various COVID Care Centres in Uttarakhand.

Five virtual rallies of Uttarakhand BJP Yuva Morcha were addressed by senior party leaders on Saturday, including Pauri MP Teerath Singh Rawat, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt and BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh, said the state BJP Vice President Devendra Bhasin..