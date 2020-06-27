Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:52 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:43 p.m.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark, as medical experts point to the ramped-up testing as a big reason for the spike in cases recently. 5:39 p.m.

A Central team visited Thane district to review the COVID-19 situation and told local authorities to concentrate on reducing the mortality rate from the infection. 5:28 p.m.

HM Amit Shah visits a 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi and reviews arrangements. 5:16 p.m.

A BJP legislator from Thane district tests positive for COVID-19. 4:57 p.m.

Target should be to increase daily COVID-19 testing capacity to 25,000, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says. 4:42 p.m.

Eight states have contributed 85 pc COVID-19 caseload and 87pc deaths, Union Health Ministry says. 4:27 p.m.

An elderly woman becomes the oldest in Karnataka to beat COVID-19. 4:19 p.m.

A Congress MLA from Nanded district of Maharashtra tested coronavirus positive on Saturday morning, a top district official says. 4:01 p.m.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy says his office would be closed for the next two days as one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. 3:59 p.m.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's OPD services are set to resume from July 1, authorities say. 3:52 p.m.

Fifty-two people were arrested in a town in Shamli district of UP for gathering at a mosque for Friday prayers, violating orders that prevent large assemblies to combat the spread of COVID-19, police say. 3:45 p.m.

Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days. Fresh COVID-19 case in Mizoram as state's tally rises to 148.

3:39 p.m. Andhra Pradesh reports 796 new COVID-19 cases with an overall tally crosses 12,000 marks.

3:30 p.m. As many as 19 new coronavirus deaths and 605 infections reported in UP.

3:23 p.m. Days after Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced that online classes were not compulsory, teachers of higher secondary schools complained that several students were opting out from virtual lessons.

3:04 p.m. Common childhood vaccine might prevent severe complications of COVID-19, scientists say.

2:59 p.m. CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19, the death toll in central force now rises to eight.

2:53 p.m. Serological survey to analyze COVID-19 spread commences in Delhi.

2:50 p.m. Health Ministry adds steroid dexamethasone in the COVID-19 treatment protocol.

2:41 p.m. Singaporeans asked to avoid crowding ahead of general polls.

2:13 p.m. Diagnostic material for 4.7 lakh RT-PCR tests and 50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests are given free to Delhi by ICMR.

1:39 p.m. Tripura records 36 new COVID-19 cases as the state's tally rises to 1,331.

COVID-19 death toll reaches 92 in Jammu and Kashmir. 1:20 p.m.

Indore records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases as district's tally reaches 4,575. 1:07 p.m.

Centre provides 500 ventilators to Himachal Pradesh. 1:03 p.m.

Can't expect poor patients to give proof for free treatment, HC says. 12:55 p.m.

Delhi is waging a difficult war against COVID-19, but will emerge victorious with time, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. TN would face a fiscal deficit of about Rs 85,000 crore in view of revenue losses, CM K Palaniswami says.

12:37 p.m. Nine deaths due to COVID-19, and 127 fresh cases reported in Rajasthan.

11:26 a.m. The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis also presents an opportunity for businesses to re-strategize and re-invent themselves, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said. 11:22 a.m.

As many as 417 personnel of the Thane police commissioner have tested coronavirus positive so far, officials say. 11:18 a.m.

Transfers amid COVID-19 demoralized bureaucracy, BJP leader Pravin Darekar says. 11:03 a.m.

India's top TT players raise funds to help fraternity members amid coronavirus crisis. 11:00 a.m.

India records the highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases as the death toll rises to 15,685. 9:44 a.m.

COVID-19 is triggering panic attacks, depression, and suicides, say experts. 9:38 a.m.

Buildings in congested areas and slums of north Mumbai will be sealed considering the rise in COVID-19 cases here in the last 15 days, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh says. 9:27 a.m.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls upon all to adhere to SC's order and COVID-19 guidelines to make the return journey of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra at Puri successful. 8:59 a.m. MP government asks police dept to recruit over 4,200 constables.

