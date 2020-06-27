Why no spl officers to handle situation in Aurangabad: Jaleel

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel asked on Saturday why the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has not appointed special officers to oversee the efforts to contain coronavirus in the city. In Pune, another city in the state which has reported high number of cases, such officers have been appointed, Jaleel, an AIMIM leader, said.

"During the election, Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said he will pay special attention to Aurangabad. Later the responsibility was given to Shiv Sena leader and Minister Aaditya Thackeray," he said at a press conference. "Now nobody has come to Aurangabad to see what the situation here is. I respect him (the chief minister), still the question remains...if senior officers are deployed to control the situation in Pune, then why such step was not taken in Aurangabad," he said.

The MP also alleged that coronavirus patients at the civil hospital were being asked to buy medicines from outside. When contacted for comment, hospital dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said a committee will conduct an inquiry and necessary action will be taken.

Aurangabad district's COVID-19 count reached 4,522 on Friday while death toll was 234. Meanwhile, reacting to Jaleel's remarks, Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said that Chief Minister Thackeray had heard Jaleel out during a video conference two days ago.

"He should complain only if his say is not heard and implemented. His allegations are baseless. We have senior officials such as the collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner in the district and they are doing their best," the Sena leader said. "Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar is a senior official and he is stationed in Aurangabad. Guardian Minister Subhash Desai visits Aurangabad every week," Danve added.