Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why no spl officers to handle situation in Aurangabad: Jaleel

I respect him (the chief minister), still the question remains...if senior officers are deployed to control the situation in Pune, then why such step was not taken in Aurangabad," he said. The MP also alleged that coronavirus patients at the civil hospital were being asked to buy medicines from outside.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:58 IST
Why no spl officers to handle situation in Aurangabad: Jaleel

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel asked on Saturday why the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has not appointed special officers to oversee the efforts to contain coronavirus in the city. In Pune, another city in the state which has reported high number of cases, such officers have been appointed, Jaleel, an AIMIM leader, said.

"During the election, Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said he will pay special attention to Aurangabad. Later the responsibility was given to Shiv Sena leader and Minister Aaditya Thackeray," he said at a press conference. "Now nobody has come to Aurangabad to see what the situation here is. I respect him (the chief minister), still the question remains...if senior officers are deployed to control the situation in Pune, then why such step was not taken in Aurangabad," he said.

The MP also alleged that coronavirus patients at the civil hospital were being asked to buy medicines from outside. When contacted for comment, hospital dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said a committee will conduct an inquiry and necessary action will be taken.

Aurangabad district's COVID-19 count reached 4,522 on Friday while death toll was 234. Meanwhile, reacting to Jaleel's remarks, Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said that Chief Minister Thackeray had heard Jaleel out during a video conference two days ago.

"He should complain only if his say is not heard and implemented. His allegations are baseless. We have senior officials such as the collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner in the district and they are doing their best," the Sena leader said. "Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar is a senior official and he is stationed in Aurangabad. Guardian Minister Subhash Desai visits Aurangabad every week," Danve added.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...

"Respect our police" - wives of French officers berate government

Several dozen women protested in support of French police in central Paris on Saturday, as discontent within the countrys law enforcement agencies swells over what they feel is the governments unfair treatment of officers over racism. Polic...

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020