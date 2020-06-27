Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose slightly but hovered close to normal limits on Saturday. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Harayana, recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. In Haryana's Narnaul, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:27 IST
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose slightly but hovered close to normal limits on Saturday. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Harayana, recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.
In Haryana's Narnaul, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Karnal recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, while in Ambala the day temperature was 38.4 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab's Patiala, the mercury soared to 38.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, while Ludhiana registered a high of 37.1 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures at 39.2 degrees Celsius..
ALSO READ
Punjab: Shops selling essential commodities remain open in Ludhiana amid weekend lockdown
19 coronavirus patients died in Punjab since June 1; Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana worst hit
30 police personnel in Ludhiana quarantined
Govt official held taking bribe in Ludhiana
500 FIRs registered against people without masks, 11,000 challans issued: Ludhiana CP