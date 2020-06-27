Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose slightly but hovered close to normal limits on Saturday. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Harayana, recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Haryana's Narnaul, the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Karnal recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, while in Ambala the day temperature was 38.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab's Patiala, the mercury soared to 38.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, while Ludhiana registered a high of 37.1 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures at 39.2 degrees Celsius..