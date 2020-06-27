IAS officer in AP CM's office tests positive for COVID-19

An IAS officer in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Though "asymptomatic", the bureaucrat tested positive for the virus,sources said.

It was one of the secretaries in the chief minister's office who tested positive for COVID-19,they said. The regular meeting of bureaucrats in the CMO did not take place as one Secretary contracted the virus and the Principal Secretary was away, sources added.