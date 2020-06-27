With 607 new COVID-19 positive cases, UP's tally reaches 6,684

In the last 24 hours, 607 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently, there are 6,684 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. "14,215 patients have been discharged so far and 649 patients have succumbed to the infection," said Prasad while addressing a press briefing.

"A new benchmark has been established in the state in sample testing as the number of testing crossed 20,000 marks. So far, 6,63,096 samples have been tested so far in the state. ASHA workers have tracked over 18 lakh migrant workers so far," he added. Prasad further added that from July 5 State Government will be starting a campaign for surveillance during which teams will visit door to door in every ward to collect health-related information.

"Antigen tests have also been started. Yesterday it was conducted in 10 districts," he added. CM has directed that antigen tests should be conducted in Ghaziabad in Noida as well. ICMR has approved of the antigen test, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi. (ANI)