Seven more die of coronavirus in Punjab, toll now 128; state reports 100 fresh cases

There was no let up in the rising number of new coronavirus cases in the state, with 100 more people testing positive for the infection on Saturday. Among the fresh cases, 19 each were reported in Amritsar and Sangrur, 17 in Jalandhar, 13 in Ludhiana, eight in Mohali, five in Hoshiarpur, four each in Bathinda and Barnala, two each in Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Moga and one each in Rupnagar, Muktsar, SBS Nagar, Gurdaspur and Patiala, as per the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:02 IST
Seven more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, raising the toll to 128, while 100 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 5,056. Three deaths were reported in Sangrur, two in Amritsar and one each in Jalandhar and Bathinda, as per the medical bulletin issued by the government.

One fatality earlier reported in Fatehgarh Sahib has now been removed from the death toll figure as the deceased belonged to Uttarakhand, it stated. There was no let up in the rising number of new coronavirus cases in the state, with 100 more people testing positive for the infection on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases, 19 each were reported in Amritsar and Sangrur, 17 in Jalandhar, 13 in Ludhiana, eight in Mohali, five in Hoshiarpur, four each in Bathinda and Barnala, two each in Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Moga and one each in Rupnagar, Muktsar, SBS Nagar, Gurdaspur and Patiala, as per the bulletin. Of them, six were foreign returnees while eight had travel history to other states.

As many as 119 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals on Saturday after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,320 people have been cured of the infection so far, according to the bulletin. There are 1,608 active cases in the state as of now, it stated. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 871 coronavirus cases. It is followed by 742 in Ludhiana, 686 in Jalandhar, 363 in Sangrur, 275 in Patiala, 242 in Mohali , 208 in Gurdaspur, 205 in Pathankot, 187 in Tarn Taran,  171 in Hoshiarpur, 128 in SBS Nagar, 126 in Muktsar, 107 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 102 in Rupnagar, 101 in Faridkot, 94 in Moga, 90 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 89 in Bathinda, 85 in Kapurthala, 50 in Barnala and 44 in Mansa, as per the bulletin.

Seven patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 22 are on oxygen support, it stated. A total of 2,84,431 samples have been taken for testing so far, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD AQS AQS

