Guj: 52 of 88 COVID-19 cases in Narmada district SRP men, kin

Fifty-two of 88 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Narmada district are jawans of the State Reserve Police's Narmada battalion and their kin, including three who were detected with the infection on Saturday, an official said. Several jawans stationed at Kevadiya base camp, who had returned from Surat after lockdown deployment on June 6 and quarantined till June 14, had tested positive last week, District Epidemic Medical Officer RS Kashyap said.

"Since last week, a total of 52 people, comprising SRP jawans and their family members, tested positive, including three on Saturday. The district has 88 cases in all, of which 33 have recovered," he said, and added the health department did not have a break-up of jawans and kin who have been infected. There has been no COVID-19 death in Narmada district so far, he added.