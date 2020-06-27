Ahmedabad's COVID-19 case count up by 211 to 20,269; 12 die

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 case count up by 211 to 20,269; 12 diePTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:04 IST
The number of new coronaviruscases in Ahmedabad district rose by 211 on Saturday, takingthe overall count to 20,269, state health department said
With 12 more patients succumbing to the viralinfection, the death toll has mounted to 1,410
With 199 more patients being discharged in the day,the number of the recovered cases has risen to 15,460, thehealth department stated.
