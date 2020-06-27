Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh cops to put up posters of 34 top Naxal ultras for info

Police in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh will put up posters of 34 most wanted Naxal leaders in village markets and other public places to elicit information and tip-offs leading to their arrest, an official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:09 IST
C'garh cops to put up posters of 34 top Naxal ultras for info

Police in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh will put up posters of 34 most wanted Naxal leaders in village markets and other public places to elicit information and tip-offs leading to their arrest, an official said. As part of the initiative, police on Saturday released the list of these hardcore ultras, including two women, mentioning cash rewards ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 1 crore announced on them.

Among those named in the list are CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Gaganna alias Vasav Raj, his predecessor and politburo member Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganpati, politburo members Kattakam Sudarshan alias Anand and Mallojula Venugopal alias Bhupati, all four carrying cash rewards of Rs 1 crore each on their heads, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. "This list of 34 will be circulated on social media platforms as well apart from posters and banners that will be put up in haat-bazaars (village markets) and other places in Bastar. We want to tell people these 34 have done nothing for tribals, only killed innocents, thwarted development works," he said.

Maoist violence in Bastar division in the last five decades has led to 1,800 people dying and works to the tune of several crore rupees being destroyed, he added. "Now it is time to target top cadres who are from Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and have been trying to exploit the innocence of tribals of Bastar and misleading them. The objective is to expose these ultras who are responsible for the bloodbath in Bastar," the IG said.

"Nine on the list carry rewards of Rs 40 lakh each on their heads, while 17 have rewards of Rs 25 lakh each. The identity of those giving information would be kept secret and they will be given rewards," he added. However, police admitted photographs of the Maoists leaders on the posters may not be the latest ones.

Bastar, spread across an area of about 40,000 square kilometres, comprises Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police bans major protest on security law

Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against Chinas planned national security law for the city, on the basis of coronavirus social distancing measures and previous unrest, its organiser said on Saturday. The Civil Human...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Malaysia's Mahathir backs new candidate for prime minister

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his support behind the chief minister of the Borneon state of Sabah as candidate to lead the country, a statement from Mahathir said on Saturday.Mahathir said supporters and allies...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020