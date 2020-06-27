Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP writes to Shah demanding SIT probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Dubey said a "legal framework" is immediately required to "regulate the day-to-day affairs" of the film industry and to control various "illegal activities" being continued in one form or the other. Alleging that the film industry is being controlled by people with "links to mafia", he said they don't let talented actors from small towns grow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:10 IST
BJP MP writes to Shah demanding SIT probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax department. Dubey said a "legal framework" is immediately required to "regulate the day-to-day affairs" of the film industry and to control various "illegal activities" being continued in one form or the other.

Alleging that the film industry is being controlled by people with "links to mafia", he said they don't let talented actors from small towns grow. "... No aspiring actors, no newcomers from small towns are able to make it in the film industry and if someone talented from a small town like Sushant Singh Rajput tries to make it, they (people having links with mafia) torture him to the point which results in their death," the BJP MP said.

Dubey said the film industry and its actors/characters cast a huge impact on the lifestyle of almost everyone, therefore, it is of immense importance that it does not cast a negative impression on the people otherwise the society would become unworthy of living in. "A legal framework is immediately required to regulate the day-to-day affairs of the industry and to control and various illegal activities being continued in one form or the other. The formation of a committee is required to take note of the prevailing situation and to improve further with a legal framework," he said.

The BJP MP from Jharkhand also claimed that illegal money is invested in the film industry. "Sir, I would like to request to you to constitute a SIT consisting of officers from Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax, and National Intelligence Agency to look into these allegations, have a thorough investigation, and find out the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput death and links of people in film industry to the mafia," Dubey said in his letter to the home minister.

He claimed that even after 'Chhichhore', which was the actor's last movie, he had seven film offers but in the span of six months all were taken from him. Dubey also alleged that the actor had signed a contract with a big production house which did not allow him to work with other production houses.

The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was cremated the next day in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry. Rajput starred in films such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Kedarnath’ and 'Sonchiriya'. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police bans major protest on security law

Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against Chinas planned national security law for the city, on the basis of coronavirus social distancing measures and previous unrest, its organiser said on Saturday. The Civil Human...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Malaysia's Mahathir backs new candidate for prime minister

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his support behind the chief minister of the Borneon state of Sabah as candidate to lead the country, a statement from Mahathir said on Saturday.Mahathir said supporters and allies...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020