Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghjan gas well site flooded; all work to douse fire on hold

The well number 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 32 days following a blowout on May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters. The company said all the rivers in and around Baghjan are rising rapidly, while the Dangori river is overflowing and has submerged the pumps installed for extinguishing the fire at the mouth of the well.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:21 IST
Baghjan gas well site flooded; all work to douse fire on hold

All ongoing works to douse a blaze at a damaged gas well in Assam's Baghjan have been suspended with floodwaters inundating the site and submerging the pumps installed to put out the fire, PSU major Oil India Limited (OIL) said on Saturday. The well number 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 32 days following a blowout on May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters.

The company said all the rivers in and around Baghjan are rising rapidly, while the Dangori river is overflowing and has submerged the pumps installed for extinguishing the fire at the mouth of the well. All connecting roads to the site are submerged in floodwater and a key approach road has been closed by the Tinsukia district administration to all traffic.

This has been done as the road from a bridge over the Maguri-Motapung Beel has been severely damaged by the floodwater and at many places, knee-to-waist-deep water is flowing on it. "Working conditions at the site have been considered unsafe and all operations have been called off for the day. PWD and OIL engineers are jointly inspecting the roads," the company said in a statement.

OIL said various assessment and impact studies of the blowout as well as the blaze in villages and nearby forest areas by multiple agencies are also put on hold due to the flood. On the relief-and-rehabilitation process, OIL said the surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by a committee formed by the district administration have been affected due to the heavy rainfall and flood.

So far, the assessment for 540 families has been completed in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circles, it added. Over 9,000 people were shifted from nearby areas following the blowout and the subsequent fire that broke out in the gas well and they are now staying in 13 relief camps.

The company said there was an output drop of 88 MT of crude oil and 0.13 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM) of natural gas on Friday due to disruptions in 15 oil wells and a gas well. "Cumulative production loss since May 27, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 8,658 MT crude oil, 11.12 MMSCM of natural gas," the OIL statement said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has ...

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh Police....

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be ava...

Pak rejects grant of domicile certificates by India to people not originally from J-K

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020