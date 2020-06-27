Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to re-open gyms with precautions in place against COVID-19, say Mumbai gym owners

Gym owners and trainers in Mumbai say they are ready to re-open gyms while taking all precautions against COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:21 IST
Ready to re-open gyms with precautions in place against COVID-19, say Mumbai gym owners
Abhishek Patil, gym owner in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Gym owners and trainers in Mumbai say they are ready to re-open gyms while taking all precautions against COVID-19. Abhishek Patil, a gym owner said: "I have heard that gyms have been allowed to reopen but local authorities have not said anything about it so far."

Patil added, "We will record the temperature of every customer at the gate and make available sanitisers inside the gym which will be sanitised at every three hours. Customers will be allowed to practice in batches at the gym, that too only for 1.5 hours on 3 days a week." Another gym owner, Sunil said, "The staff is usually from the lower middle class. These people have families to look after. Also, they were dependent on clients. Trainers call us and ask when the gyms will open. We have done whatever we could for them from our side... We are planning to come up with an app where we will book slots for gym members. When members will visit the gym, we will check their temperatures at first. We will keep sanitisers in the gym."

Maharashtra government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week, said state Minister Aslam Sheikh on Thursday. "The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week; guidelines will be issued for it. Maharashtra government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state," said Sheikh.

"I had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a week ago to allow salons and gyms to operate and I had suggested to formulate SOP for them. Today we discussed the issue and though there is no written order on it, this week these will be allowed to function, and an SOP will be issued for them," he added. Maharashtra has reported 167 deaths and 5,318 new COVID-19 positive cases.

"Out of these 167 deaths, 86 occurred in the last 48 hrs and rest 81 are from the previous period. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,59,133," State Health Department said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate sport...

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida: Official.

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida Official....

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope for Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union AU could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks. Ethiopia, whose Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ...

Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in English town

A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in the English town of Reading described by police as a terrorist incident, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Saturday.A man wielding a five-inch knife attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020