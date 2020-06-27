Left Menu
Police hand over bodies of deceased couple to kin for cremation

Nikhil and Pallavi, both in their early thirties, were found hanging from ceiling fans in two separate rooms of their flat by one of their neighbours, who had rushed to check on them on being alerted by the engineer’s sister-in-law of their intention to take the extreme step, the police had said earlier. Some WhatsApp chats have revealed that Pallavi was having differences with her in-laws, said DySP Jain on Saturday.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:25 IST
Police on Saturday said that the autopsy reports of the couple, who were found hanging in their flat at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, have confirmed that they had committed suicide. After their postmortem, their bodies were handed over to their relatives, said Indirapuram Circle’s Deputy Superintendent of police Anshu Jain.

A software engineer with a multi-national firm in Noida on Friday had committed suicide along with his wife in their flat at Indirapuram here, leaving behind their infant son. Nikhil and Pallavi, both in their early thirties, were found hanging from ceiling fans in two separate rooms of their flat by one of their neighbours, who had rushed to check on them on being alerted by the engineer’s sister-in-law of their intention to take the extreme step, the police had said earlier.

Some WhatsApp chats have revealed that Pallavi was having differences with her in-laws, said DySP Jain on Saturday. On Thursday night, she had tried to slash her wrist with a kitchen knife which was recovered from her room and her pillow was having bloodstains, which confirmed that before hanging herself she had attempted suicide by slashing her wrist, the DySP said.

Before committing suicide, police had said earlier, Pallavi had sent a WhatsApp message to her sister Anjali in Greater Noida to take custody of her son, who, she had said in her message, would meet her alone in their flat the next day. Suspecting something amiss in the message, Anjali had repeatedly called up her brother-in-law and sister, but could not connect to them, following which she asked one of her friends, living in her brother’s neighbourhood, to check on them.

On rushing to Nikhil’s flat, Anjali’s friend found the doors of his flat ajar and the couple hanging from the ceiling fans in two separate rooms, police had said. The police had on Friday given the custody of the couple’s son to Pallavi’s sister.

