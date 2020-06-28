Left Menu
Development News Edition

7.65 lakh farmers receive interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 cr for kharif crops in C'garh

The Chattisgarh government on Saturday announced that 7.65 lakh farmers received interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore for kharif crops in the state.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 07:41 IST
7.65 lakh farmers receive interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 cr for kharif crops in C'garh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chattisgarh government on Saturday announced that 7.65 lakh farmers received interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore for kharif crops in the state. "This year, a target of disbursing loans worth Rs 4,600 crore to the farmers of the state has been set in the kharif season. With reference to the target, interest-free short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore has been already disbursed to 7.65 lakh farmers for the current kharif crop season," read a press release from the state government.

In 2019, the agricultural loans worth Rs. 1,538 crore was disbursed in the previous year, according to the press release. Thus, an additional loan disbursement amounting to Rs 1,183 crore has been made this year, compared to the previous year. The state government stated that the Seed Corporation has stored 5.88 lakh quintals of certified improved varieties of seeds for the kharif crop via the cooperative societies.

"As on June 26, a total of 4.52 lakh quintals have been lifted by the farmers. Within the same period last year, storage of 4.98 lakh quintals of certified seeds and distribution of 2.88 lakh quintals of certified seeds were ensured for farmers via cooperative societies," the release said. Additional certified seeds of 1.64 lakh quintals have been distributed more than last year.

The government further said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh has registered an incredible and satisfactory growth in its agricultural sector. "Due to timely arrival of monsoon and scheduled arrangement of agricultural inputs, the state has increased the possibility of good production of kharif crop this year, showing positive signs of further improvement in the economic lives of farmers and rural areas," the state government further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Brazen cartel attack in Mexico City opens new front in crime battle

Mexicos bustling capital was once seen as a relative oasis in the countrys raging drug war, but a shocking military-style assassination attempt on the citys police chief offers proof at least one gang is unafraid to shatter the peace. The h...

2 killed, 4 injured in Walmart shooting in California

California USA, June 28 SputnikANI Two people were killed and four suffered injuries in a shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff in California, The New York Times reported citing a hospital official. Two people were fatally ...

Private hospitals can't deny treatment to patients having COVID-19 or symptoms in Karnataka

By Private Hospitals CanT Deny Treatment To Patients With Covid-19 Or Like Symptoms In Karnataka State Govt The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus...

7.65 lakh farmers receive interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 cr for kharif crops in C'garh

The Chattisgarh government on Saturday announced that 7.65 lakh farmers received interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore for kharif crops in the state. This year, a target of disbursing loans worth Rs 4,600 crore to the farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020