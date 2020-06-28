Left Menu
Recovered COVID-19 patients exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry

As on June 28, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union health ministry said on Sunday as coronavirus cases in India mounted to 5,28,859 and the death toll rose to 16,095. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said.

A total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with 13,832 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. "The recovery rate is 58.56 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the ministry said. "The graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Government of India along with the states and UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results," it said in a statement.

Presently, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, it said. India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. "Daily more than 2,00,000 samples are being tested. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802," the statement stated.

As on June 28, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds, it said. Also, 2,400 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,40,099 isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised.

Besides, 9,519 COVID Care Centres with 8,34,128 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said. The Centre has also provided 187.43 lakh N95 masks and 116.99 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states, UTs and central institutions.

